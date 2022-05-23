Joe Burrow Says Police Tried Arresting LSU Players For Smoking After Winning The National Title

The police were apparently not happy with LSU players after they won the national title.

LSU beat Clemson to win the national title for the 2019-2020 season, and they did it behind Joe Burrow’s absolutely heroic play all season long. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out the cigars they lit up in the locker room almost resulted in members of the squad getting arrested.

Burrow said the following on the “Full Send Podcast” when talking about the situation, according to BroBible:

We were gonna smoke all the cigars in the locker room. And we started smoking them and the cops come in because I guess you’re not allowed to smoke inside or whatever. They started trying to arrest people in the locker room after we won the national title. We’re like, ‘What’s going? C’mon.’ This was in Louisiana. We played in New Orleans for the national title. They were trying to arrest us.

If this story is true, the cops should be absolutely embarrassed. LSU had just won the national and sparked up some cigars. That’s what you do when you win the national title!

When you’re a national champion, the rules are temporarily suspended! We all know this. It’s simply the rule when it comes to college football!

Furthermore, what were cops even doing in the locker room after the game? The locker room is supposed to be a private area, and I know that because I used to work in college sports.

You don’t just let anyone walk in there, especially after you just won a ring.

I like cops, but if they were really trying to arrest LSU players after bringing the program to the top of the mountain, they should be ashamed. Next time, grab a beer and join in on the celebration!