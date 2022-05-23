Mick Jagger Throws Shade At Harry Styles

Mick Jagger pushed back against comparisons between himself and Harry Styles and openly threw shade at the singer during a Saturday interview with The Times.

Moments after declaring he was “getting more mature” in his later years, the legendary artist let loose about what he really thinks of Harry Styles, and the comparisons others have made between the two artists.

“He doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that,” Jagger said, according to The Times.

Jagger started the conversation about Styles in a very casual way, and he seemed to be moving in a positive direction.

“I like Harry — we have an easy relationship,” Jagger said. He then quickly changed his tune and ended up throwing shade at Styles by drawing on the differences in their voices and suggesting that Styles was similar in style but not equivalent in talent. (RELATED: Harry Styles Cleverly Responds To Candace Owens’ Plea For More ‘Manly Men’)

Jagger continued to put the focus on the differences between himself and Styles, once again throwing more shade in his direction. “I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him,” Jagger said, according to The Times. He went on to add emphasis to his statement, saying, “come on, I was much more androgynous.”

As for Styles, he openly admires Jagger and has expressed his awe of the legendary artist by emulating his style, according to Daily Mail. He described Jagger as the “coolest man on the planet,” and reportedly spent hours with fashion designer Arturo Obegero, creating the red jumpsuit he wore in his “As It Was” video, reported the outlet.