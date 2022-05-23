Woman Gets Crushed After Rushing The Field During Nashville SC/Atlanta United Game

A woman got lit up after rushing the field during a recent MLS game.

During a game between the Nashville SC and Atlanta United, a woman thought it was a good idea to rush the field, according to Outkick, and security quickly taught her a lesson about playing stupid games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch her get crushed in the video below.

Update from Nashville rain delay… female pitch invader tackled by security 😱😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/CoweOkNcsy — Stu Holden (@stuholden) May 22, 2022

Once again, we see a moron rush the field and get absolutely obliterated by security. If you’re going to play stupid games, you better be ready to win some seriously stupid prizes.

Trust me when I say nobody wants to see this garbage for the most part. Occasionally, there will be a person who really puts on a show, but that’s few and far between.

This woman didn’t do nearly enough to justify being on the field, and security absolutely lit her world up. Trust me, I don’t blame them at all!

If you’re going to go on the field, you better be ready to get lit up. Those are the stakes of the situation, and this woman learned that firsthand!

Better luck next time!