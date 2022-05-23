REPORT: ESPN Lost 10% Of Its Subscribers During The 2021 Fiscal Year, Network Is Down To 76 Million Households Subscribing In America

ESPN has lost a shocking amount of subscribers.

The network lost 10% of its subscribers during the 2021 fiscal year, and the total number of households subscribing to the sports network dropped from 84 million to 76 million, according to Deadline. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nearly a decade ago, the network had more than 100 million subscribers, according to the Deadline report.

ESPN Pay-TV Carriage Fell Another 10% In Fiscal 2021, To 76 Million U.S. Households https://t.co/ON6YEoFBy5 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 24, 2021

The only bright spot for the biggest sports network in the country is that ESPN+ is up to 17 million subscribers, which is a 66% increase over 2020, according to the same Deadline report.

So, while the traditional network appears to be failing in a big way, the streaming service is growing.

ESPN Star Rips Colin Kaepernick’s Ridiculous NFL Comeback Attempt https://t.co/AOW7hPQ5k7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 7, 2022

I hate to sound cliche, but this is what happens when you go woke. When you turn everything into a political situation and push woke nonsense, people stop watching.

‘Racial Injustice’: ESPN Analyst Shares Absurd Opinion About Oregon’s Coach Yelling At A Black Player https://t.co/rKpLvCsV5B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2021

Let’s not forget that in just the past couple years, ESPN had an employee essentially claim yelling at a football player is racist, Mark Jones lied about the Jacob Blake shooting and Max Kellerman took shots at conservatives for apparently being dumb and “almost immune to facts.”

Now, people are tuning out, and it’s not a surprising update at all. Again, when you push garbage on people, the fans tune out.

In the past month, ESPN’s Max Kellerman has called people in the south stupid, “almost immune to facts” and has accused “extremist right-wing agitators” of being responsible for riots across America. What planet is he living on? pic.twitter.com/I2kqxg2uXg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 23, 2020

The reality of the situation is that people want to watch sports on ESPN! That’s it! We don’t want to hear about politics or about how stuff is allegedly racist.

There are plenty of cable news shows that can get that job done.

ESPN broadcaster @MarkJonesESPN spread a terrible lie when he told viewers Jacob Blake was unarmed when police shot him. That’s 100% false, and anyone with access to the internet knows it. Will Jones apologize or is fake news now acceptable? https://t.co/j7WQ3Cc2Zu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 1, 2021

I want to watch ESPN to get my sports fix. If the network went back to just focusing on that, we’d be much better off!