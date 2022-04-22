Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim Says The Team Won’t Trade Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals apparently have no plans to trade quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray and the franchise don’t seem to be on the best terms as the young quarterback pushes for a new contract, and there’s been some speculation his days with the Cardinals could be numbered. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the franchise has made it clear they don’t plan on moving him.

General manager Steve Keim was asked Thursday about if there is any chance Murray gets moved, and he responded with, “Zero chance,” according to Ian Rapoport.

Could #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray be traded? GM Steve Keim during his pre-draft press conference: “Zero chance.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2022

While I’m sure Keim is telling the truth, we all know things are said all the time in the NFL that later turn out to not be true. It’s just the nature of the beast.

For example, the Seahawks claimed Russell Wilson wouldn’t be traded and he now plays for the Denver Broncos. Life can change very quickly in the NFL.

I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home. https://t.co/xwEw42uDBl — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

Now, do I think the Cardinals will trade Murray? No, I definitely don’t. If I had to guess I’d say that he’s going to be with the Cardinals for the long haul.

The quarterback market in the NFL isn’t great, and when you find a solid starter, you pay him. That’s what Arizona will most likely end up doing with Murray.

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out, but I definitely expect Murray to be Arizona’s starting quarterback when week one rolls around.