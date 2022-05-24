Border Patrol Agent Rushed Into Texas School And Killed Shooter: REPORT

A border patrol agent reportedly rushed into the Texas elementary school where a gunman opened fire Tuesday and fatally shot the suspected shooter.

An unidentified agent was near Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas when 18-year-old Salvador Romas opened fire, killing at least 18 children, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The agent rushed into the school and found Romas barricaded, a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the AP. The agent fatally shot Romas, according to the report. The agent was reportedly wounded but managed to make it out of the school, according to the report. It is unclear how the agent was injured.

A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the Uvalde shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, according to an @AP source https://t.co/Az5CeGFq4v — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) May 25, 2022

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported the agent was an “elite BORTAC Border Patrol agent” who “entered with a tactical team while TX LEO’s were engaged w/barricaded shooter.”

At least 18 students and three adults were killed Tuesday in an off-campus shooting, according to the AP. It is unclear if one of the three adults includes Romas, according to the AP. Authorities expect the death toll to rise, according to the report. (RELATED: Shooting At Louisiana High School Graduation Injures Three)

Romas is believed to have entered the school district with a handgun and rifle, according to an unconfirmed report from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. CNN reported the gunman acted alone.

One of the victims was confirmed by ABC News to be fourth grade teacher Eva Mireles.