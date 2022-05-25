49ers Player Javon Kinlaw Gets In A Bizarre Exchange With Reporter Grant Cohen

San Francisco 49ers player Javon Kinlaw got into an incredibly bizarre interaction with a reporter.

On Monday, Grant Cohen tweeted that Javon Kinlaw called him a "sucka ass b*tch," and it seems like things only got worse from there.

Javon Kinlaw called me a sucka ass bitch today. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) May 24, 2022

During a video stream, Kinlaw hopped on to chat with Cohen and at one point told the reporter, “My nuts are bigger than yours, brother. Put some respect on my name. My balls is bigger than yours, brother.”

You can watch the incredibly strange moment unfold below.

Peep the full interaction 👇 (via @grantcohn) pic.twitter.com/SEVBGZ5Rj2 — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) May 25, 2022

I’m sure the San Francisco 49ers are going to absolutely love the fact that this video is out here. I’m sure that’s going to make the franchise happy at all.

It’s one thing to argue with a reporter. It’s an entirely different thing to talk about who has bigger “nuts.” Once you’ve entered that territory, things have gone way too far.

Javon Kinlaw does not know that @grantcohn is built for this… https://t.co/q8Yk7LWGNX — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 25, 2022

Clearly, these two might not be the biggest fans of each other, and if I was running the 49ers, I would tell my players to never get into a spat like this.

What the hell is there to gain? The answer is absolutely nothing.

Grant Cohn recalls his Javon Kinlaw / Deebo from Friday bully moment pic.twitter.com/mtxtpws7dk — JeRem!@H (@Jeremiah151738) May 25, 2022

Make smarter decisions, folks