‘F*** Your Prayers’: Here’s How Lawmakers Reacted To The Texas School Shooting

Members of Congress released statements about the shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he would seek to force a vote on background-check legislation Tuesday, but reversed course Wednesday.

“Heartbroken” Republicans expressed gratitude for first responders and offered sympathy for the families of the victims of an “unimaginable tragedy.”

Members of Congress reacted to Tuesday’s mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that killed two teachers and 19 students.

“My heart breaks for the city of Uvalde. Pray for our families,” Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, who represents Uvalde, said. Gonzales also called for mental health professionals to contact his office to aid the residents of Uvalde.

“If you are a mental health clinician the community of Uvalde needs your help,” Gonzales added. “Please contact my office to coordinate.” (RELATED: Democrats, Liberals Jump At The Opportunity To Politicize Horrific Shooting)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he would seek to force a vote on background-check legislation, The New York Times reported. He then told the Senate not to expect action anytime soon, saying the bills would not have enough Republican support to pass the Senate, The Hill reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement calling for the passage of gun-control laws.

“For too long, some in Congress have offered hollow words after these shootings while opposing all efforts to save lives,” she said, “It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people and join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law.”

Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas. The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 24, 2022

Texas authorities identified the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who was killed by a Customs and Border Protection agent. Ramos reportedly entered the school after crashing his vehicle during a police chase and had legally purchased two rifles, Click2Houston.com reported.

Republicans also reacted to the shooting, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas,” he said. “The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene.”

Heidi and I are lifting up in prayer the entire Uvalde community during this devastating time and we mourn the lives that were taken by this act of evil. None of us can imagine the anguish the parents in Uvalde are going through. Our hearts go out to them. 3/x — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 24, 2022

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called Tuesday “a dark day” in a statement.

“Heidi and I are lifting up in prayer the entire Uvalde community during this devastating time and we mourn the lives that were taken by this act of evil,” Cruz said.

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona attacked Cruz on Twitter.

“Fuck you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered,” Gallego posted on Twitter. “Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless.”

“Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer,” Gallego said in a second post.

Gallego also lambasted Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California on the social media site.

Our thoughts and prayers are with these families. https://t.co/XgCSzAEuXR — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) May 24, 2022

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these families,” Issa said in a statement.

“Fuck your prayers,” Gallego responded. “They haven’t worked for the last 20 mass shootings how about passing laws that will stop these killings.”

