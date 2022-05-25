Whoa, Jessica Simpson Is Back On Instagram In A Big Way

Jessica Simpson might have taken your breath away with her Instagram post Tuesday.

The 41-year-old singer, fashion designer, and all-around “it” girl has had her ups and downs, according to a post shared back in April. “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x,” she wrote in the caption of the photograph of herself in a bikini.

It appears that Simpson has been on a pretty steady up since she quit drinking in 2017, and shared an almost unrecognizable photograph of herself from that time while celebrating her four-year sobriety streak in 2021. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Gets Dumped By Girlfriend Amid Alleged Cheating Rumors)

This is Simpson now.

After posting one of her first swimsuit selfies earlier this year, Simpson hasn’t stopped. Her latest features a one-piece, strappy stilettos from her original line of “Jessica Simpson” clothing, according to her Instagram story shared Wednesday.

Simpson and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, both quit drinking together. Simpson needed to quit because of her addiction, but Johnson gave up in solidarity with his wife. The couple met in May 2010 and were engaged by November of that same year, US Magazine reported. The pair hit the aisle four years later after welcoming two children together, the outlet continued.