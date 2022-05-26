REPORT: The Carolina Panthers Haven’t ‘Expressed Any Interest’ In Baker Mayfield

The situation between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns has gotten murkier.

The Browns are desperately attempting to find any team that will take Baker Mayfield off their hands, but so far, no team has been willing to trade for the former first overall pick.

Carolina has been viewed as a likely landing spot, and there’s been a ton of chatter about trade discussions. However, it sounds like conversations might not really be happening like people thought.

Baker Mayfield’s Situation With The Browns Gets A Rough Update https://t.co/S47JWFnuUM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2022

During a Wednesday interview with Pat McAfee, Peter Schrager said “Carolina hasn’t expressed any interest” in snatching up the former Oklahoma star, but noted it would be a ton of sense if they did.

You can watch his full comments below.

“Carolina hasn’t expressed any interest but Baker Mayfield to the Panthers still makes too much sense” ~@PSchrags#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/S04GgSEv7D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 25, 2022

At this point, I have no idea what the hell is going on. One day, we hear the Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield. Next, there’s apparently no interest.

Seriously, does anyone know what is going on between Mayfield, the Browns and the rest of the league?

Baker Mayfield’s Status In The NFL Hits An Embarrassing New Low https://t.co/OEUCzygkU2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2022

Now, should the Panthers trade for Mayfield? As I’ve said before, the answer to that in my mind is simple, and the answer is absolutely not.

The trade market for Baker Mayfield is non-existent, and the Browns can’t give him away for the price of a cheap case of beer. This is what happens when your bad attitude and issues outweigh your talents! pic.twitter.com/Yqn0RqHIge — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 10, 2022

They drafted Matt Corral out of Ole Miss, and he has serious upside. Will bringing in Mayfield hurt or help his development? In my mind the answer is obviously the former.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

We’ll see what happens, but the Panthers should absolutely not trade for Mayfield. It’s simply not worth it.