‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Appears To Be Back On Set Filming Season 5

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser appears to be ready to put in work on season five.

The man responsible for playing Rip in the hit Paramount Network show about the Dutton family shared a photo of himself in character in Montana and wrote, “Let’s go to work! @yellowstone @paramountnetwork S5 coming @emersonmiller.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

So, it would certainly seem like he’s back to work on bringing fans a new season. You can give the photo a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22)

It seems like every single week, we get confirmation of another major “Yellowstone” star showing up on set so that we can get the cameras rolling on a new season.

As a massive fan of “Yellowstone,” I’m a sucker for any kind of update, and people showing up on set is more than enough to wet my whistle.

‘Yellowstone’ Releases Chilling Video Ahead Of Season 5 Starting. It Will Have Fans Going Crazy https://t.co/xaAnhprfsC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 30, 2022

With the fun ending of season four, millions of fans around the globe are fired up and ready to roll for season five, which will start November 13.

Is it fun that we have to wait so long for some new episodes? No, but there’s nothing we can do about it at this point. We just have to hope Taylor Sheridan gets the job done.

Knowing what we know about him, I have no doubt that he will!

‘Yellowstone’ Star Announces Big News About Season 5 https://t.co/FHVO03BmSP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them!