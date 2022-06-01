Is It Time For Georgia To Replace Stetson Bennett As Quarterback?

After winning a national championship, is it time for Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart to make a change at quarterback for the future of his team?

Last football season, the Georgia Bulldogs shocked the world by winning the national championship with a quarterback who started as a walk-on, Stetson Bennett. Bennett marched the University of Georgia to victory over Alabama, a team they hadn’t beaten since Matthew Stafford started for Georgia in 2007.

Although this is a remarkable accomplishment, Bennett would not have come close to winning without Smart’s unmatched defense. Without players like Jordan Davis, Lewis Cine, Trayvon Walker and many more players drafted after the championship season, the Georgia season could have ended in utter disappointment. While Bennett is a great quarterback, he also had a lot of help from an offensive line that helped him make more plays and have more time in the pocket. (RELATED: SEC Commissioner Announces Major News About College Football Playoff Expansion)

I think it’s time to start someone younger who can gain experience in big games this upcoming season. This would ensure Georgia will have a game-ready quarterback for the 2023 season, and many believe Carson Beck or Gunner Stockton are the two best choices for quarterback this season.

Beck is a 6-foot-4, redshirt sophomore with some game time experience. He proved he was ready to start with his performance in the Georgia spring game. Beck played in four games last season and threw for two touchdowns, but I believe he could have a great season if Kirby decided to start him and allow him to get comfortable running the offense.

Stockton is another option for Kirby this season. Stockton is a 6-foot-1, four-star recruit and is a top-10 quarterback in his class. He has a cannon for an arm which could be an unstoppable downfield connection to tight end Brock Bowers or wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The only downside to this choice is his lack of SEC experience.

While starting Bennett will likely lead to many victories, this could be the season to develop a new quarterback to take the Bulldogs to another National Championship in the next few years. Why start a quarterback who has one year left and who, I think, does not have the ability to lead Georgia to another championship?

Kirby can fit a new guy into the offense who will be around for much longer.