Lithuanian Basketball Coach Nenad Canak Melts Down, Nearly Fights Opposing Coach And Owner

Lithuanian basketball coach Nenad Canak put on a show for the fans during a recent Betsafe LKL game.

The head coach of Lietkabelis had a full-blown meltdown during a blowout loss to Rytas, according to Golf Digest, but the real fireworks came off the court. Canak stormed off the court, appeared to push Rytas coach Giedrius Zibenas and then damn near squared up with the owner of Rytas in the stands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absolutely insane situation unfold below.

What is happening in the Lithuanian basketball league final 🤯 Lietkabelis head coach Nenad Canak just pushed Rytas HC Giedrius Zibenas. Then he got into a clash with the owner of Vilnius club 😱 🎥 @betsafeLKL pic.twitter.com/VU5q3ElTjK — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) June 1, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, overseas basketball can get wild. The fans are rabid and passionate, and it’s not uncommon to see crazy situations pop off.

In some situations, teams will have police posted with riot shields ready to go at a moment’s notice. It’s not at all what you’d expect to see at an NBA game, and I know plenty of people with firsthand experience over there.

So, I’m not surprised at all that a coach in Lithuania decided to get a bit too bold with the opposing coach and owner. It’s very on-brand for European sports.

Having said that, if you’re going to act like you’re going to square up, you better actually be ready to cross that line. Canak looked like he didn’t actually want to swing.

He just wanted to look tough. Nobody is about that life. Either do it, or don’t. Don’t play the middle.

