Game One Of The NBA Finals Gets Atrocious TV Ratings

The TV ratings for game one of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors were absolutely horrible.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Boston Celtics earning a huge 120-108 victory over Steph Curry and the Warriors in game one of the NBA Finals averaged 8.13 million viewers on ABC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final number will be higher, but the early numbers are atrocious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics)

For comparison, the average season four episode of “Yellowstone” averaged north of 11 million viewers. Yes, the NBA’s biggest event of the year got solidly smashed by a scripted TV show.

Granted, it’s the best show on TV, but that shouldn’t ever happen. There’s never an excuse for a major sporting event to get crushed by a TV show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics)

Yet, the NBA’s numbers aren’t even close to the average episode of “Yellowstone.” If that’s not hilarious, I don’t know what is. I guess this is what happens when you bow down to China and refuse to take a stand for human rights.

When you go ultra-political, fans stop caring and watching. The numbers are crystal clear, and it’s a very tough look for the NBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics)

Best of luck to the NBA for the rest of the series. There’s no question the league is going to need it.