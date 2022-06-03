Skip Bayless Wants Kevin Costner To Play Him In An Upcoming Movie About His Life

Skip Bayless’ view of himself is laughably delusional.

On a recent episode of his podcast, the legendary sports pundit talked about the upcoming movie based on his wife Ernestine's book, "Balls: How to keep your relationship alive when you live with a sports-obsessed guy." Naturally, he had to speculate on who he'd want to play him, and apparently, he'd accept Kevin Costner.

Yes, he’d accept the face of “Yellowstone” as the man to play Skip Bayless for America.

“It would have to be Kevin Costner only because of 17 years Ernestine has told me, ‘You look just like Kevin Costner.’ I’m not sure I see that, but that’s what she sees.”

He further added, “I would like to think we’re talking about the pre-‘Yellowstone’ Kevin Costner…Maybe a less grizzled Kevin Costner. A less crotchety Kevin Costner. A less weathered Kevin Costner, I would accept.”

You can watch his hilarious comments in the video below.

A movie is in the works based on my wife’s book about being married to a sports obsessed man. What actors would I cast for me and Ernestine? Here are my “pie in the sky” picks:pic.twitter.com/3G6zBRe2Ty — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 1, 2022

I hate to break it to Skip Bayless, but anyone who tells him he looks like Kevin Costner at any stage of the actor’s life is lying to him.

It’s that simple. They look nothing alike and to pretend otherwise is to simply be lying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Costner is one of the most recognizable men on the planet and when you think of westerns, you think of Costner. His entire appearance makes you think there’s always the potential for a gunfight. His vibe lets you know you might be riding horses or you might have to kill some bad guys.

With Bayless, you just think about a guy who shouts loudly about sports and pisses people off. That’s not an insult. He’s incredible at it and that’s why he gets paid what he does. However, that doesn’t mean he looks or carries the same energy as Costner.

So, keep dreaming, Skip. Keep dreaming!