‘F*ck Everyone’: Eddie Van Halen’s Son Calls Everyone Who Watches Show About His Father’s ‘Last Hours’ ‘F*cking Disgusting’

Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, lashed out against Reelz over their docuseries “Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Eddie Van Halen” on Wednesday.

Van Halen is upset that the show is discussing his father’s death, and has aired his grievances in a very public way. “Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless,” he wrote on Twitter.

Van Halen expressed his anger after discovering that Reelz will be airing an episode about his father’s death. The docuseries is poised to take a deep dive into the details pertaining to his father’s illness and his last moments, and Van Halen is outraged that his father’s personal details are being presented in this manner.

Reelz released a teaser video in advance of the upcoming June 5 air date.

“After many years of uncontrollable alcohol consumption, Eddie tried to reign it in. He would tell me at least two or three times that he was sober, and it would always fail. His addiction was so overwhelming and so powerful,” a man in the video said. (RELATED: Biden Meets With Boy Band To Discuss Anti-Asian Hate)

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter is prominently featured in the episode. “Looking at his medical history, I see that Eddie was battling with another highly addictive substance, and that’s cocaine,” Hunter said.

Eddie Van Halen’s former wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli, also lent her voice to the conversation, tweeting, “Good Christ this is disgusting.”