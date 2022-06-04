Aaron Rodgers Says He Can ‘See The End Coming’

Aaron Rodgers seems very aware that his time in the NFL is winding down.

There has been chatter about when the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback will finally hang it up, and it seemed like it was a very real possibility before he scored an extension with the franchise.

Despite getting a new deal, Rodgers knows his career is coming to an end sooner than later.

The elite passer said the following after “The Match,” according to CBS Sports:

I think about (retirement) all the time. And I resonate with what Tom [Brady] said about the mindset of 55-45 (percentage of wanting to play). When you commit, you’re 100%….The older you get, the interests change and the grind, I think, wears on you a little bit more, and the football part, that’s the easy part. That’s the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming.

Nobody should be surprised by these comments from Rodgers. If you are surprised, you’re not paying attention because these comments are pretty par for the course with him.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has always made it clear that he has a lot of interests, and football isn’t the only thing on his mind.

He’s played for a very long time, he’s made an astronomical amount of money and there’s other stuff that garners his interest. Let’s remember, this is the same guy that hosted “Jeopardy!” in his free time.

So, again, it’s not like Rodgers is only focused on football. He has a very real life outside of the sport, and he knows his time on the field is quickly winding down.

How much longer will he play? Probably at least a few more years, but Packers fans should start mentally preparing for him to finally hang up his cleats for good.