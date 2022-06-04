Wild Viral Video Shows Russians Fighting In Ukraine

Another insane video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Russians were firing an RPG and rocket launcher at unknown targets, and you've probably never seen a video like this before.

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely insane.

Russian razvedchiki firing a PG-7VR round and RPO-A. https://t.co/LtEmrRsq6k pic.twitter.com/S6X965axaj — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 4, 2022

Once again, we have an absolutely wild video out of the war on the ground in Ukraine. With every passing day, we get a new video of the carnage and chaos on the ground.

At this point, absolutely nothing should surprise you about what’s going on over there.

War is hell, gentlemen, and I’m sure many of you reading this know that from firsthand experience. It’s not like the movies where there’s dramatic music playing and everything moves in slow motion.

It’s violent, people die and lives are changed in the worst of ways. That’s just the fact of the matter, and it’s important to remember that.

