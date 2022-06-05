Disney Employee Stops Marriage Proposal In Absurd Viral Video

A Disney employee has officially become the biggest villain on the internet.

In a viral video making the rounds online, a man attempted to propose to his girlfriend at Disneyland Paris in France when an employee rushed in and politely told them they had to move, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

The happiest place on Earth…unless this loser is on duty pic.twitter.com/Dn0VHwCthx — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) June 3, 2022

Despite the fact the employee was a massive moron, it sounds like Disney is attempting to correct the situation. A spokesperson told Newsweek, “We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

What an absolute hardo move from the Disney employee. That’s the definition of a hardo move. If you see a couple getting engaged and you rush in and stop it, you’re a loser.

Unless they’re doing something that is a serious threat to safety, just stay away.

This @Disney employee stopped a proposal by GRABBING THE RING out of the man’s hand and telling them to move. This man had permission to do the proposal in this spot and this jerk literally ran up during the proposal and ruined their magical moment. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/jGc7mIkuEj — RayReptile™ (@RayReptile) June 3, 2022

Clearly, this couple wasn’t a threat to anybody, they were just enjoying the moment and the Disney employee decided it was a good time to be a hero.

What an absolute clown show that Disney has over in France!

Mickey Mouse employee ruins proposal pic.twitter.com/gA9o9lQWRs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2022

