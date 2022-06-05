Editorial

Disney Employee Stops Marriage Proposal In Absurd Viral Video

Disney Proposal (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BrotherHQ/status/1532796069657993216)

Disney Proposal (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BrotherHQ/status/1532796069657993216)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

A Disney employee has officially become the biggest villain on the internet.

In a viral video making the rounds online, a man attempted to propose to his girlfriend at Disneyland Paris in France when an employee rushed in and politely told them they had to move, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

Despite the fact the employee was a massive moron, it sounds like Disney is attempting to correct the situation. A spokesperson told Newsweek, “We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

What an absolute hardo move from the Disney employee. That’s the definition of a hardo move. If you see a couple getting engaged and you rush in and stop it, you’re a loser.

Unless they’re doing something that is a serious threat to safety, just stay away.

Clearly, this couple wasn’t a threat to anybody, they were just enjoying the moment and the Disney employee decided it was a good time to be a hero.

What an absolute clown show that Disney has over in France!

Let us know what you think about the man stopping the proposal in the comments below!