Stanford Law Prof Reacts To Johnny Depp Legal Victory By Calling ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Racist

A Stanford Law School professor claimed that Johnny Depp’s character in Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise “whitewashed” and “erased slaves and slavery” amid the actor’s legal victory against his ex-wife, according to the professor’s tweets.

Professor Michele Dauber criticized Depp — often referred to by the professor as “Derp” — for his role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. Dauber dubbed the movies “racially problematic” and argued that the movies “whitewashed and erased slaves and slavery from the 18th century Caribbean, where its practice was probably the most cruel in the world.”

“Pirates were often far from the freedom-fighters the film portrayed but were slaveholders themselves,” Dauber said.

“Captain Jack” and Pirates of the Caribbean whitewashed and erased slaves and slavery from the 18th century Caribbean, where its practice was probably the most cruel in the world. Pirates were often far from the freedom-fighters the film portrayed but were slaveholders themselves pic.twitter.com/UlNYcMGZcL — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) June 4, 2022

“In case you need another reason to hate Johnny Derp, the Pirates franchise is DEEPLY racially problematic,” the professor continued.

Dauber also claimed that the fictional character that Depp plays in the movies is “almost certainly a racist sociopath.” (RELATED: Wayne State University Prof Tells Students To Watch ‘Professional News’ Like MSNBC, Not Fox News)

“Most Hollywood films are far too white,” Dauber said. “But the omission is particularly glaring in a film that is literally about the time and place at the dark heart of the Atlantic slave trade yet all the main characters are white although Pirates are portrayed as anti capitalist crusaders.”

Dauber’s professional career focuses primarily on Title IX issues and claims of sexual assault and harassment, according to her Stanford biography. She appears to be an ardent supporter of Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife who was charged with defaming the actor, according to a review of the professor’s social media accounts.

Dauber did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.