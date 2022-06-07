‘F*ck Oprah’: Kid Rock Says He Won’t Apologize To Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar Over Drunken Rant

Singer Kid Rock said he won’t apologize for drunkenly criticizing Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar while appearing on Tucker Carlson Originals.

During a 2019 honky-tonk in Nashville, Kid Rock said “fuck Oprah Winfrey” and “fuck Joy Behar” while on stage, according to TMZ.

Carlson questioned Kid Rock on the rant during an episode entitled “Life of a Rockstar” in which Carlson received a tour of Kid Rock’s Nashville Ranch. Kid Rock said he wouldn’t apologize to anyone.

“I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and fuckin’ next thing, I’m on stage ‘fuck Oprah,'” the singer said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: ‘That Sh*t Ain’t Happening’: Kid Rock Threatens To Cancel Shows At Venues With Vaccine Mandates)

The singer reportedly said he “was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like ‘fuck Kathy Lee Gifford.”

“When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like ‘oh man, I like Kathy Lee Gifford,’ We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years.”

During earlier interviews with Carlson, Kid Rock dished that there are a ton of secret conservatives in Hollywood who “agree with [Carlson] privately.”

He also said he is “uncancelable.”

“I don’t give a f**k and I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to. No record companies. No corporate interests. No nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try,” Kid Rock previously told Carson.