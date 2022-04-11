Donald Trump Shares Message At A Kid Rock Concert, Says It’s Time To ‘Make America Rock Again’

Donald Trump shared a brief message with fans at a recent Kid Rock concert.

The 45th President of the United States addressed fans at a Kid Rock concert in Nashville last week with a short video, according to Outkick, and his message was pretty entertaining. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘F**k Fauci’: Kid Rock Releases New Music, And It’s Pure America https://t.co/FKD2xriNhP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2022

He called Kid Rock an outstanding entertainer, joked about his poor golf game and signed off with a line about the need to “make America rock again.” You can watch his humorous message below.

Donald Trump sent a video message to people at Kid Rock’s concert last night. pic.twitter.com/hFb2SBIKhr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 9, 2022

I’m glad to see Trump is finding ways to kill time now that he’s no longer the president anymore, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone he’s shouting out fans at a Kid Rock concert.

The legendary rock star and the former POTUS are close buddies. In fact, Kid Rock talked about their relationship during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

It’s also smart marketing from Kid Rock to include a brief video message from Trump at his concerts. While I don’t know for sure, I’d say there are a lot of conservatives who listen to Rock’s music.

After all, he drops bangers about freedom and just living your life.

Also, if you ever have the opportunity to see Kid Rock in concert, you should do it. I saw him at the RNC in 2016 in Cleveland, and it was an electric performance. He knows how to bring the house down. There’s no doubt about that at all.