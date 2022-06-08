Editorial

Drew Brees Officially Leaves NBC After One Season

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Drew Brees is done working for NBC.

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua told The Associated Press that the former New Orleans Saints quarterback won’t be returning to the network after a single season working football games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment. This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable,” Bevacqua explained to The AP.

For those of us paying attention, the writing on the wall has been there for a bit for Brees to make an exit from NBC. A previous report indicated he was leaving, and it’s now a done deal.

At the time, he denied it was a guarantee, but clearly, the two sides thought it was best to go their separate ways.

The biggest question now is what comes next for Brees. He had previously hinted at a possible return to the football field, but I don’t think anyone thinks he was being serious.

The man was a shell of himself when he finally hung up his cleats, and it’s hard to believe he’s in a position to keep playing after a year off.

Hopefully, he lands another TV job and doesn’t just throw in the towel. He’s a big name, a talented guy and you always want to see guys like him succeed.