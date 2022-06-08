Drew Brees Officially Leaves NBC After One Season

Drew Brees is done working for NBC.

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua told The Associated Press that the former New Orleans Saints quarterback won’t be returning to the network after a single season working football games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment. This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable,” Bevacqua explained to The AP.

Good morning, NBC makes it official that Drew Brees will not be back this upcoming season https://t.co/fO16ztr6Df — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) June 8, 2022

For those of us paying attention, the writing on the wall has been there for a bit for Brees to make an exit from NBC. A previous report indicated he was leaving, and it’s now a done deal.

At the time, he denied it was a guarantee, but clearly, the two sides thought it was best to go their separate ways.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

The biggest question now is what comes next for Brees. He had previously hinted at a possible return to the football field, but I don’t think anyone thinks he was being serious.

The man was a shell of himself when he finally hung up his cleats, and it’s hard to believe he’s in a position to keep playing after a year off.

Drew Brees’ Potential NFL Comeback Gets A Bad Update. Will He Ever Play Again? https://t.co/xRVBCevvMN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2022

Hopefully, he lands another TV job and doesn’t just throw in the towel. He’s a big name, a talented guy and you always want to see guys like him succeed.