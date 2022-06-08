Federal Prosecutors Push For R. Kelly To Receive A Longer Jail Sentence

Federal prosecutors filed their recommendation for R. Kelly’s sentencing Wednesday, insisting the rapper remain behind bars for more than 25 years for his sex crime convictions.

Prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York indicate Kelly’s history of enticing minors is one of many reasons he should be locked up “in excess of 25 years,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Prosecutors referenced Kelly’s conduct in his relationship with the late artist Aaliyah, citing that he “began to sexually abuse her when she was just 12 or 13 years old,” and then proceeded to marry in an attempt to avoid charges, reported the outlet.

Prosecutors: R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison https://t.co/mRy3ZakyPG — CP24 (@CP24) June 9, 2022

Kelly’s well-documented history of “physical and psychological” abuse of women, as well as his collection of child pornography, also factored in to the recommendation, TMZ noted. Equally troubling were Kelly’s demands that some of the women he interacted with call him “Daddy” and that he subjected them to aggressive spankings if they disobeyed his house rules. He also threated them with prolonged isolation as a form of punishment, according to the outlet. (RELATED: 135 Teachers And Aides Facing Child Sex Crime Charges So Far In 2022)

R. Kelly needs to be locked up for more than a quarter century … according to federal prosecutors, and that’s just for the one case for which he’s been convicted. https://t.co/xpZZoibIMk — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2022

The rapper’s crimes included how he knowingly infected women with genital herpes, and his belief that “his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct — no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others — to the strictures of the law,” according to TMZ.

If the prosecutor’s request is granted, Kelly, 55, could be in prison well into his 70s, according to TMZ. He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing June 29.