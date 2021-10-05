Britney Spears Thanks #FreeBritney Movement For ‘Freeing’ Her From Conservatorship

Britney Spears said she had no words as she thanked the #FreeBritney movement for “freeing” her from her 13 years of conservatorship under her dad, Jamie Spears’ control.

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” the 39-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram Monday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it,” she added. “I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Her post, which included a clip of her wearing a white top and white shorts and not saying anything, has since gone viral with more than 1.6 million likes and counting.

A judge removed her father from his role of conservator of her $60 million estate after 13 years and suspended him immediately from serving in the role.

Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.