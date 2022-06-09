REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ Is An Interesting Series

“Hollywood” is a pretty interesting series on Netflix.

I recently cruised through the 2020 limited series with my girlfriend, and I was pleasantly surprised with it. Ryan Murphy, the same man responsible for “American Horror Story,” was the brain behind the series, and that made me enter it with pretty high expectations. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The series takes place in a fictionalized post-WWII Hollywood, but includes lots of real people. There is a spotlight shined on their alleged sexual activities, behind the scenes dealing and much more.

As I noted while watching it, I wonder if this series could be made if the people portrayed were still alive. Without giving much away, there are some serious allegations made about the behavior from many people who were real and worked in Hollywood.

You’ll know what I mean as soon as you see it. It won’t be hard to figure out at all.

Now, can the series be a bit preachy at times? Without a doubt, but if you can stomach that part, it’s very solid. You just have to be willing to accept that there are certainly some politics being pushed in this fake Hollywood world. Is that a bad thing? Not necessarily, but it’s definitely over the top at times as we watch a bunch of young people try to cut their teeth in the industry.

Overall, I’m glad I watched it. Would I watch it again? Probably not, but it was definitely worth the one-time experience. If you’re looking for a fun ride, you might as well check it out!