‘Totalitarian Regimes’: Tucker Carlson Blasts Media’s ‘Unfiltered’ Broadcast Of Jan 6 Hearings

Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped corporate media outlets for playing the “Nancy Pelosi feed unfiltered” of the Jan. 6 Committee hearings, likening the broadcasts to totalitarian regimes.

Every corporate media outlet except Fox News broadcast the opening night of the Jan. 6 hearings Thursday. Carlson mocked the display, featuring a striking image of eight different TV feeds all playing the hearing.

“So, we should tell you … this is the only hour on American television that is not broadcasting unfiltered propaganda into the homes of unsuspecting viewers,” Carlson said. “On the screen you see eight boxes, those are eight different TV channels taking the Nancy Pelosi feed unfiltered.” (RELATED: It Took Only Minutes For Dem To Invoke KKK, Slavery During Jan 6 Hearing)

“If at any time in your life you’ve ever made fun of totalitarian regimes that, you know, broadcast lies into the homes of the population that they can’t turn off, take a look at that. That’s happening right now,” Carlson said. ”

“Meanwhile, gas is over $5 bucks. Inflation is higher than it’s been in the lifetime of most Americans. Violent crime is making cities impossible to live in and more than one hundred thousand Americans [overdosed] on drugs last year. Why isn’t there prime time hearing about any of that?”

The committee is primarily composed of Democrats as well as Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi barred Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana from serving on the committee back in July.

The committee hopes viewers will be outraged about the Capitol riot and remember it going into the 2024 elections, Politico reported Thursday.