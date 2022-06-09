‘Yellowstone’ Actor Denim Richards Shares A Photo From The Set Of Season 5

“Yellowstone” actor Denim Richards gave fans a behind the scenes look at season five.

The fifth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner will premiere November 13 on the Paramount Network, and cast members have been dropping snaps from the set as cameras roll. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Richards, who plays Colby on the electric series, shared a photo of himself in character and captioned it, “The STONE.. Yellowstone.” You can give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denim Richards (@denimrichards)

Now, does this photo show fans a lot about what’s coming in season five? No, but it’s definitely another look at season five production. More than anything, fans want to know cameras are rolling!

We want to know that we’re taking steps towards getting another season in the can. After the season four ending, we’re all waiting on pins and needles for a new season.

Kevin Costner Reveals The Blunt Reason Why People Love ‘Yellowstone’ https://t.co/2IMWgibZje — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 7, 2022

Am I happy about having to wait until November 13 to catch a new episode of the most popular series on TV? No, but we don’t really have any other choice.

As long as it’s entertaining and fun, I can live with the gap between seasons.

‘Yellowstone’ Releases Chilling Video Ahead Of Season 5 Starting. It Will Have Fans Going Crazy https://t.co/xaAnhprfsC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 4, 2022

As I always say, put your trust in Taylor Sheridan, and you will like the results. He’s never let us down before, and I can promise he won’t let us down with season five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them!