Game 4 Of The NBA Finals Gets Atrocious TV Ratings

The Golden State Warriors beating the Celtics in game four of the NBA Finals got terrible TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Warriors earning a monster 107-97 victory to even the series against the Celtics averaged 7.95 million viewers on ABC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final ratings will be higher.

Once again, we see another NBA Finals game getting terrible TV ratings. At this point, there’s nothing about the numbers that could surprise me.

It’s another classic example of what happens when you go woke. Fans throw in the towel and stop watching.

The reality of the situation is shockingly simple. Fans just want to crack a beer, watch the game and support their team. Instead of focusing on that, the NBA decided to go mega-woke and the ratings tell you everything you need to know.

Fans have quit watching, and I don’t blame them at all! We’ll see if the ratings are any better in game five, but I somehow doubt the numbers will improve much.