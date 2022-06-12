‘How Do These Hearings Help?’: Talcott Asks CNN’s Stelter How Dems Are Helping Average Americans

The Daily Caller’s Senior White House correspondent Shelby Talcott joined CNN’s Brian Stelter and author Garrett M. Graff to discuss the media’s coverage of the January 6 hearings Sunday.

Though the conversation was focused on Fox News and whether the media outlet is lying about the capitol riots and events of January 6, Talcott noted that “I can’t speak for Fox News specifically, but being from a conservative leaning news outlet, I would say the angle from conservative media, at least where I work at the Daily Caller, is that working class voters in these swing states are struggling with a whole slew of problems.”

Talcott went on to list examples of these problems as, “high inflation, gas prices, grocery bills, getting baby formula, so how do these hearings help with those issues?” Neither Stelter nor Graff had a response to Talcott’s question, but Graff did argue that Americans can be concerned about those issues and the capitol riots.

“So it’s not that conservative media is trying to run cover for Trump, it’s just that with everything going on with America today, it’s hard for the media — in conservative media’s view — to sit there and try to force a big chunk of the country to care about this issue more than issues that they’re actually experiencing and being affected by day-to-day,” Talcott concluded in a clip shared on Twitter.

Consumer prices reached the highest rates in four decades on Friday, with the Consumer Price Index climbing 8.6% in the last year. When polled, a majority of Americans from all backgrounds note that the economy is the biggest issue they’re facing.

Stelter asked if Graff could “buy” Talcott’s response, to which he said, “I don’t.” (RELATED: Pelosi Says Biden Polls Poorly Because Americans Simply Don’t Know How Good He’s Been)

Our very own @ShelbyTalcott joined @BrianStelter on CNN to discuss how the media is covering the January 6 hearings. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/p0T1vlSoEv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 12, 2022

The conversation turned to whether there would ever be a world in which Americans who watch CNN would also read the Daily Caller, “because it feels to me like things have become so fractured that there is very little overlap now happening,” Stelter told Talcott.

“Absolutely, and I agree with that, and I hope as a member of the press that we can start having people who read the Caller also tune into CNN,” Talcott responded, “and I actually think that could be the answer to all of this. Right? Instead of saying all of media has to cover this topic the same exact way, with the same gusto, how about we try to figure out how to get people to broaden what they’re reading, and what news they’re watching.

“And you know, maybe that ties into less partisanship,” Talcott continued, “I don’t know the answer, but I hope that that’s where the future of media and future of news consumption is heading.”