Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Locked In To A Prenup Before Their Nuptials

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari agreed to a prenuptial agreement in advance of their lavish wedding ceremony Thursday, and Asghari isn’t entitled to a penny of Spears’ pre-existing earnings.

The prenup is being described as “iron clad” by sources close to Spears and Asghari, according to TMZ. The exact clauses within the document remain undisclosed, but it has been confirmed that her entire fortune that’s said to be in the range of $60 million, is completely off-limits to Asghar. The services of legal representatives were engaged in the early onset of the couples’ engagement, the outlet reported.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially Mr. and Mrs. — but it didn’t happen before some very serious legal legwork — to make sure Britney’s millions are protected down the road. https://t.co/GhG5ZdKj2O — TMZ (@TMZ) June 13, 2022

Asghari joked about wanting a prenup to safeguard his shoe collection back in September 2021, according to TMZ, demonstrating that he was not at all concerned with signing off his rights to his then fiance’s fortune.

Asghari has stood steadfast in support of Spears’ emancipation from her conservatorship, and was even seen sporting a shirt that said “Free Britney” on Instagram, leading up to the hearing to end her conservatorship, according to Billboard. (RELATED: Paris Hilton Snubs President Biden In Favor Of Hanging With Britney Spears)

Britney Spears has bought a new home, and it’s right next to one of her exes. https://t.co/8YQQTbx3Fo — TMZ (@TMZ) June 13, 2022

Spears and Asghari have already made big-money moves in the infancy of their new marriage. The couple has reportedly wasted no time at all purchasing a new home to start this next phase of their lives, according to TMZ. The new home is reportedly an 11,650-square-foot mansion in Calabasas that boasts sprawling, perfectly landscaped grounds and features a huge pool, complete with a waterslide.

The new property is situated close to where Kevin Federline lives with Spears’ two sons, Jayden and Sean, according to TMZ.