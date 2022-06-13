Stephen A. Smith Claims He Was Approached About A Potential Senate Run

Stephen A. Smith was once pushed to consider entering politics.

In a video tweeted by The Recount, the ESPN superstar claimed that former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell once pushed him to run for the Senate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Smith made it clear he’s not liberal or conservative, but Rendell didn’t think it would matter either way. You can listen to Smith explain the situation in the video below.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says he was once approached by former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell to run for Senate. pic.twitter.com/EBmKYi0uPO — The Recount (@therecount) June 10, 2022

This might sound crazy, but Stephen A. as a senator would honestly probably be an incredibly lit time. Does that sound ridiculous? Yes, but I still think it’d be interesting.

The man knows how to move the needle, and if there’s one thing we’ve come to learn about politics, whoever moves the needle the most is often going to win the day.

Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Hold Back When Discussing NFL Player Accused Of Killing A Woman In A DUI Crash https://t.co/e0GyQ4j7OB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 5, 2021

Smith has made a fortune by being a provocateur on ESPN and debating anyone on any issue. Look me in the face, and tell me that wouldn’t be incredibly interesting.

Furthermore, of all the crazy libs on TV who could run for office, Stephen A. isn’t even near the top of the list. In fact, you have to remember that this is a guy who has gone on Fox News before.

In terms of people you’d find on ESPN or any other major network, he’s probably among the more moderate. So, again, I think it’d be interesting.

Stephen A. Smith Eviscerates Michigan’s Coach After Horrifying Brawl https://t.co/q0htar5GO4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2022

Do I think it will ever happen? No, but Senator Stephen A. Smith would have been very interesting.