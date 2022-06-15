Biden To Give Ukraine $1.2 Billion In New Aid As Invasion Continues

President Joe Biden announced $1 billion in new security aid for Ukraine and over $200 million for humanitarian purposes Wednesday amid Russia’s continued invasion.

Biden has sent over 100,000 U.S. troops to countries that are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in addition to billions in security assistance, CNBC reported.

Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier Wednesday about the latest security assistance. The $1 billion in aid includes more “artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems,” Biden said in a statement.

“We also discussed [Defense] Secretary [Lloyd] Austin’s efforts in Brussels today to coordinate additional international support for the Ukrainian armed forces,” the president said. “We also remain committed to supporting the Ukrainian people whose lives have been ripped apart by this war.”

Biden also announced Wednesday another $225 million for humanitarian aid. This money is dedicated towards helping those inside Ukraine by “supplying safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter, and cash,” according to Biden. (RELATED: Biden Says Putin Committing ‘Genocide’ In Ukraine)

“The bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire the world. And the United States, together with our allies and partners, will not waver in our commitment to the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom,” Biden noted.

As the U.S. continues providing massive support to Ukraine, some are growing increasingly concerned about America’s weapons stockpiles being depleted. Republican Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, told Fox News in May that “we’ve blown through seven years worth of Javelin missiles in Ukraine, 30% of our Stinger stockpile.”

The president, in mid-May, also signed a massive $40 billion Ukraine aid package into law – an increase from the original $33 billion the president requested from Congress in April.