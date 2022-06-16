Abortion Rate Jumped From 2017-2020, Reversing Long Decline

Abortions are on the rise, reversing a 30-year decline, according to new data from the Guttmacher Institute released Wednesday.

According to Guttmacher’s Abortion Provider Census report, abortion rose by 8% between the year 2017 and 2020.

In 2017, the abortion rate was at 13.5 abortion per 1,000 women between the ages of 15–44, but increased to 14.4 abortion per 1,000 women in 2020. The number of abortions per 100 pregnancies — the “abortion ratio” — increased from 18.4% to 20.6% over the same three year period, according to the report. (RELATED: Reporter Presses Jean-Pierre On Kavanaugh, Protesting Outside Of SCOTUS Justices’ Homes)

The Supreme Court has yet to release an opinion on the Dobbs v. Jackson case, which could overturn Roe v. Wade. In May, Politico obtained a leaked opinion from the court which signaled the justices were ready to overturn the 1973 decision.

Tensions are high as those on both sides of the abortion debate contemplate a post-Roe America. Twenty-six states are likely to ban abortion if Roe is overturned, the Guttmacher Institute noted.

In the last month, three pro-life pregnancy care centers have been firebombed by pro-abortion arsonists. The pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge released a statement Wednesday promising even more extreme attacks on pro-life organizations.

“We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures,” the group said in a statement. “Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti.”