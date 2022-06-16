Cruz Blasts Democrats As Party Of ‘Criminals’ And ‘Violence’ After Threat To Pro-Life Groups

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas lambasted the Democratic Party, calling the members “criminals” and accusing the party of endorsing violence during a Fox News appearance Wednesday.

“Look, unfortunately today’s Democratic Party is controlled by the radicals,” Cruz told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “They’re the party of criminals. They’re the party of violence. They’re the party of riots. They’re the party of threats and destruction.” (RELATED: ‘Where Is The FBI?’: Republican Rep Whose Home Was Vandalized Unloads On Democrats Over Delay Of Supreme Court Security Bill)

Hannity cited a string of “at least 20” attacks on pro-life groups and crisis pregnancy centers since a draft opinion where the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked in May. Crisis pregnancy centers across the country have been vandalized and firebombed.

WATCH:

“The radicals claim to be pro-women but they don’t want to help a mom who is pregnant with a child actually give birth to the child and deliver the child into this world, and so they’re going to fire bomb the clinic or the hospital she would go to,” Cruz said. “The terrifying thing, Sean, is this happens with the encouragement, with the acquiescence of the Democratic Party.”

Cruz lambasted President Biden for his silence on the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Last week, police arrested an armed California man near the justice’s home who said he wanted to kill Kavanaugh over potential rulings on gun rights and abortion.

Cruz also took aim at Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Merrick Garland has become perhaps the most political attorney general in the history of this country,” Cruz said. “He’s willing to weaponize the Department of Justice and FBI to target parents as domestic terrorists, but he refuses to enforce the law against the people flagrantly violating the law.”

The White House, Democratic National Committee, Cruz and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

