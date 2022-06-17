We Didn’t Know Bill Gates’s Daughter Was Mega Hot Until The SCOTUS Decision Leaked. Thanks, Kavanaugh!

Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe Gates went viral Thursday for posing in a bikini to protest the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Gates is part of the “Bans Off Our Bodies” campaign, which she shared to her 117,000 followers with the caption, “I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it.” (RELATED: ‘Christian Extremism’ And ‘Terrorists’: MSNBC Goes Hard Against Pro-Life Movement)

“Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care. Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and millions of other women in our fight for this basic human right,” Gates continued, and tagged Planned Parenthood.

The 19-year-old Stanford University student used her first, very flattering white bikini picture, to tee-up two subsequent infographics with information on what overturning Roe could mean. The third infographic tells her followers to donate to an abortion fund and to support Planned Parenthood.

Gates has posted other scantily-clad photos in the past, such as one from January where she’s “feeling happy out in the snow,” despite wearing a very small brown and patterned bikini.

There was also one back in October 2021, which featured a superb white, half-cut swimsuit with sparkly gold, silver, and colorful gemstones. “Found a little slice of heaven,” Gates captioned the photograph.

If it weren’t for the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade, we may have never known that Gates was such a smoke show. If someone’s going to lecture me about murdering babies, I’d much rather it be her than an incoherent Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.