Urban Meyer Rules Out Returning To Coach At Bowling Green

It sounds like Urban Meyer doesn’t have much interest in returning to his roots.

Meyer’s first head coaching job in college football was at Bowling Green and after his disaster with the Jacksonville Jaguars, some have wondered if he’ll ever return to coaching. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, if he does, it won’t be with the Falcons in Ohio.

Is This College Football Powerhouse Going To Hire Urban Meyer? https://t.co/gQcUCuESd3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 4, 2022

“Wow. What a question. I do love BG. However, I could not see that happening. We are enjoying our lives and kids/grandkids,” Meyer told the Toledo Blade when asked about potentially returning to Bowling Green (via BroBible).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Meyer (@urbanmeyercoach)

I’m not sure anyone ever thought Meyer was going to return to BG, but fans now have an official answer. If he does ever coach again, it won’t be at a G5 school.

I think the much bigger question is whether or not Meyer will ever coach again at all.

Urban Meyer’s embarrassing downfall has gotten worse, and the Jaguars are now getting sued. The former Ohio State coach’s fall from grace has to be the worst in the history of football! pic.twitter.com/alSK13toeJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2022

Logically speaking, it’d seem like the answer to that question is almost certainly no, but with Meyer, we all know he likes to be in the mix.

If a prestigious powerhouse program were to give him a call – perhaps a place like Texas – I have no doubt that he would pick it up and listen.

Urban Meyer’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been an unmitigated disaster. If he had any decency or pride left, he’d quit. pic.twitter.com/yrW38eMl4b — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2021

Say whatever you want about Urban Meyer, but the man knows how to dominate the college level. For enough money, he could eventually return. It just won’t be at Bowling Green!