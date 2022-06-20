Editorial

Urban Meyer Rules Out Returning To Coach At Bowling Green

Nov 14, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It sounds like Urban Meyer doesn’t have much interest in returning to his roots.

Meyer’s first head coaching job in college football was at Bowling Green and after his disaster with the Jacksonville Jaguars, some have wondered if he’ll ever return to coaching. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, if he does, it won’t be with the Falcons in Ohio.

“Wow. What a question. I do love BG. However, I could not see that happening. We are enjoying our lives and kids/grandkids,” Meyer told the Toledo Blade when asked about potentially returning to Bowling Green (via BroBible).

 

I’m not sure anyone ever thought Meyer was going to return to BG, but fans now have an official answer. If he does ever coach again, it won’t be at a G5 school.

I think the much bigger question is whether or not Meyer will ever coach again at all.

Logically speaking, it’d seem like the answer to that question is almost certainly no, but with Meyer, we all know he likes to be in the mix.

If a prestigious powerhouse program were to give him a call – perhaps a place like Texas – I have no doubt that he would pick it up and listen.

Say whatever you want about Urban Meyer, but the man knows how to dominate the college level. For enough money, he could eventually return. It just won’t be at Bowling Green!