Man Hits A Crocodile With A Frying Pan In Crazy Viral Video

Crocodile (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/amy_sinclair9/status/1539009664129454080)

A man smoked a crocodile in an absurd video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Amy Sinclair, a crocodile was getting a bit aggressive with a man in Australia, and he responded by hitting it in the face with a frying pan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the hilarious video unfold below.

Finally, someone has the guts to fight back against the animals attempting to overthrow the humans who control the planet we all call home.

I’ve been at this game for years, and I’ve honestly lost count of how many animal videos I’ve seen that are borderline or simply downright terrifying.

Whether it’s sharks, crocodiles or something else, we all know nature isn’t meant to be messed with. It doesn’t take much to end up dead or hurt.

Well, this guy didn’t take any chances and when the croc got too close, he hammered it. I’m not saying I love violence, but if you make me choose between the animals or the humans, I’m always voting with the latter.

Let us know what you think of his incredibly quick reaction in the comments below.