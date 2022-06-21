Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Be A ‘Thursday Night Football’ Analyst On Amazon

Ryan Fitzpatrick is headed to Amazon.

The former NFL journeyman quarterback told the New York Post that he's joining Amazon to be a "Thursday Night Football" pregame analyst.

“Amazon jumped out at me. In terms of it is something that’s fresh and new. It just made a lot of sense of what I was trying to get into,” Fitzpatrick explained.

NEWS: Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Amazon Prime Video as a pregame analyst on Thursday Night Football, The Post has learned. I talked to him about it.https://t.co/LQ0oIF6rNN — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 21, 2022

Props to Fitzpatrick for landing a massive new job right out of the gate now that he’s retired from playing on Sundays. He spent 17 years in the NFL and played for several different teams.

The man knows what he’s talking about when it comes to football, and he’s also incredibly smart. If he can bring a decent amount of charisma, he should be a smashing success on TV.

Thursdays are about to be Fitzmagical. 🧔‍♂️ Ryan Fitzpatrick is joining our Thursday Night Football team, only on @PrimeVideo!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/A8g8k2cz30 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) June 21, 2022

Plus, the trend on TV over the past several years has been to hire former quarterbacks. It worked great for Tony Romo, wasn’t great for Drew Brees and time will tell how Tom Brady does.

It’s clear that networks want former passers in the studio and booth, and Fitzpatrick is just the latest man to join the list.

Amazon Prime video has just announced Ryan Fitzpatrick is official. https://t.co/G5HvmknPWf pic.twitter.com/deFfiViKnZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 21, 2022

I can’t wait to see how he does breaking down all the action around the league for “TNF.”