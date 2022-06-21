Editorial

Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Be A ‘Thursday Night Football’ Analyst On Amazon

Oct 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) runs off the field after defeating the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ryan Fitzpatrick is headed to Amazon.

The former NFL journeyman quarterback told the New York Post that he’s joining Amazon to be a “Thursday Night Football” pregame analyst. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Amazon jumped out at me. In terms of it is something that’s fresh and new. It just made a lot of sense of what I was trying to get into,” Fitzpatrick explained.

Props to Fitzpatrick for landing a massive new job right out of the gate now that he’s retired from playing on Sundays. He spent 17 years in the NFL and played for several different teams.

The man knows what he’s talking about when it comes to football, and he’s also incredibly smart. If he can bring a decent amount of charisma, he should be a smashing success on TV.

Plus, the trend on TV over the past several years has been to hire former quarterbacks. It worked great for Tony Romo, wasn’t great for Drew Brees and time will tell how Tom Brady does.

It’s clear that networks want former passers in the studio and booth, and Fitzpatrick is just the latest man to join the list.

I can’t wait to see how he does breaking down all the action around the league for “TNF.”