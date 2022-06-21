Stephen Colbert Speaks Out On Staffers Being Arrested At Capitol

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert broke his silence Monday night and addressed the arrests of several of his production staffers.

The group of individuals were arrested in the Longworth House Office Building after it had been closed, according to Fox News. The group took photos and videos near the offices of Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Capitol Police said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. about a disturbance and they reportedly found “seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway.”

The group was charged with unlawful entry, according to the report.

Colbert addressed the arrests in a monologue. (RELATED: Even CNN Doesn’t Buy Schiff’s Spin On The Jan. 6 Committee)

“After they [the crew] finished their interviews, they were doing some last-minute puppetry and jokey make-em-ups in a hallway, when Triumph and my folks were approached and detained by the Capitol Police — which actually isn’t that surprising,” Colbert said.

“The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago, and for a very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is, I know what news network you watch,” he continued.

“The Capitol Police were just doing their job. My staff was just doing their job. Everyone was very professional. Everyone was very calm. My staffers were detained, processed and released. A very unpleasant experience for my staff,” Colbert continued.

Colbert criticized comparisons drawn between his staffers being arrested and the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Drawing any equivalence between rioters storming our Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral ballots and a cigar-chomping toy dog is a shameful and grotesque insult to the memory of everyone who died,” he said.