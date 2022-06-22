Black Belt Takes Down Alleged Bad Guy, Holds Him For Police In Epic Viral Video

A man took down an alleged bad guy in epic fashion in a video making the rounds online.

In a viral Facebook video shared by Idriz Redzovic, who is a black belt, he took down a man who allegedly got physical with a 7-Eleven employee in Illinois, and he held him until police arrived. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man was eventually charged with misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor battery, according to CWBChicago.com. You can check out the epic video below.

This is without a doubt one of the coolest videos I’ve ever seen when it comes to dealing with an alleged criminal. Redzovic has ice in his veins.

He couldn’t have been any calmer and more relaxed. He had the guy pinned to the ground and literally asked if the guy wanted some water!

It’s almost like it’s straight out of a movie.

This situation also goes to show that you never know what people are capable of, and that’s why you shouldn’t allegedly do stupid and violent things!

Most of the time, people might not intervene, but occasionally, you’ll run into a grade–A badass. When that happens, which was the case here, you’re going to be in for a very rough time.

This alleged bad guy found that out the hard way!

Props to this unsung hero for looking out for a 7-Eleven employee who needed help!