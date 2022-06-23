Famous Model’s Little Black Dress Is Missing The Entire Front Portion

Delilah Belle Hamlin wore a little black dress that was missing the entire front portion, and posted snaps of the risque oufit on Instagram for her 1.2 million followers to see Wednesday.

The model daughter of highly esteemed actor Harry Hamlin and “Days Of Our Lives” and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna is carving her own path to fame, and her party photos are part of her brand. She stepped out in a cute number that nearly every woman has in closet: a little black party dress. There was just one thing that set this particular dress apart from the rest — the entire front portion was missing. It’s not immediately clear if this dress zips up right to the top, but she definitely wore it with the chest portion exposed. Hamlin was devoted to playing “peekaboo” with this dress, and fans were there for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ˜”*°• Delilah Belle •°*”˜ (@delilahbelle)

The 24-year-old starlette stepped out for a night on the town in New York, and she was definitely dressed to impress.

Her black dress was unzipped all the way down to her mid-section, and the top portion gave fans a glimpse of her cleavage, and her obvious lack of a bra or crop top underneath.

Her bare-skinned chest gleamed in every photograph, giving just enough of a glimpse to peak curiosity, while remaining tastefully intact to the point that it concealed the essentials. (RELATED: Good Thing Dua Lipa’s Wearing Booty Shorts With This Dress)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ˜”*°• Delilah Belle •°*”˜ (@delilahbelle)

Hamlin paired the boldly cut dress with thigh-high boots and put on a show for the cameras both inside her vehicle and out.

It’s only the beginning of the summer and Hamlin is already bringing the heat!