Karine Jean-Pierre Won’t Say Whether Biden Will Accept SCOTUS Ruling On Roe As ‘Legitimate’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused Thursday to say whether the White House would accept as “legitimate” a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Jean-Pierre was first asked whether President Joe Biden has any executive actions lined up should the high court overturn Roe v. Wade in deciding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Jean-Pierre said the impending decision could “take away a woman’s right” and have massive implications.

“We are just still trying to go through and having that discussion to see what our options are before we move forward, we don’t want to get ahead of the president clearly but if, you know, and I’ve said this before, if indeed there is a, if the Supreme Court in the decision, the Dobbs decision overturns Roe, we will ask Congress to restore Roe.”

“Just to be clear, will the President accept this decision as legitimate, even if he disagrees with it?” (RELATED: ‘Night Of Rage’: Eerie Flyers Pop Up In DC Ahead Of Roe v. Wade Decision)

“It’s gonna come from the Supreme Court, so it’s going to be a decision that we certainly are going to respond to, so I’ll leave it at, it’s just like any other Supreme Court decision, just like the one that they did today on guns,” Jean-Pierre said. “So as we know, the draft was leaked so we don’t want to speak to that too much until there’s an actual decision which we know is supposed to be coming. So we’re all, just like you, waiting to see when that happens, but in the meantime we’re doing our due diligence to be prepared.”

A draft majority opinion leaked in May and first obtained by Politico appears to show the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito reportedly wrote in the draft opinion, dated Feb. 10. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The court has prolonged the release of its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization as tensions have boiled over in front of the Supreme Court building.