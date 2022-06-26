REPORT: The NFL Might Give Deshaun Watson An Indefinite Suspension

The NFL is reportedly gearing up to slam Deshaun Watson with a massive suspension.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback recently settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him alleging sexual misconduct, but those settlements apparently won’t save him with the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Deshaun Watson’s Status In The NFL Reportedly Gets A Very Rough Update https://t.co/rFb4w7i67n — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2022

The Wall Street Journal reported that the league “is pushing for an indefinite suspension that would last no shorter than one year for Watson.”

Inside the upcoming Deshaun Watson hearing—where the NFL is pushing for an indefinite suspension that would be no shorter than one season: https://t.co/XRvsDt8V0M — Andrew Beaton (@andrewlbeaton) June 25, 2022

If the NFL actually hits Watson with an indefinite suspension, then it’s clear that the league feels he did something very wrong. A punishment of that nature isn’t handed out unless the league has no doubt the player deserves it.

Now, that doesn’t mean Watson did anything wrong in the eyes of the law. Remember, on multiple occasions, the authorities chose not to pursue charges.

O.J. Simpson Makes Dumb Comments About Deshaun Watson’s Accusers https://t.co/XHy5l3bk8c — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2022

All of the allegations are civil, but we all know Roger Goodell doesn’t have to wait for any court decision to punish a player. If he feels a player did something wrong, he can drop the hammer.

If the Wall Street Journal report is accurate, it sounds like that’s exactly what Goodell intends to do with Watson.

Deshaun Watson Makes Massive Decision After Multiple Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct https://t.co/72Hk0hImih — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2022

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them, but it sounds like Watson might not be on a football field again for a long time.