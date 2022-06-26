Editorial

REPORT: The NFL Might Give Deshaun Watson An Indefinite Suspension

BLOG
BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The NFL is reportedly gearing up to slam Deshaun Watson with a massive suspension.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback recently settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him alleging sexual misconduct, but those settlements apparently won’t save him with the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Wall Street Journal reported that the league “is pushing for an indefinite suspension that would last no shorter than one year for Watson.”

If the NFL actually hits Watson with an indefinite suspension, then it’s clear that the league feels he did something very wrong. A punishment of that nature isn’t handed out unless the league has no doubt the player deserves it.

Now, that doesn’t mean Watson did anything wrong in the eyes of the law. Remember, on multiple occasions, the authorities chose not to pursue charges.

All of the allegations are civil, but we all know Roger Goodell doesn’t have to wait for any court decision to punish a player. If he feels a player did something wrong, he can drop the hammer.

If the Wall Street Journal report is accurate, it sounds like that’s exactly what Goodell intends to do with Watson.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them, but it sounds like Watson might not be on a football field again for a long time.