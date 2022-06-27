Video Shows Comedian Alex Stein Confronting Liberal Protesters Outside His Show

Comedian Alex Stein confronted liberal protesters outside his sold-out show Sunday at The Stand comedy club in New York City.

There were only two people protesting outside the club when Stein showed up at 6:45 p.m. to headline the Sunday night show, he told The Daily Caller in an exclusive interview. “It was sold out so they couldn’t get tickets,” Stein continued, noting that more protesters showed up and stayed until at least 10 p.m.

Stein went out to meet his protesters, some of whom held signs that read “Bigots aren’t welcome,” and “Alex Stein bullies queer folk.” Stein even joined in the chants against him, laughing and calling the group “arts and crafts ANTIFA,” and telling the protesters that he “loves them.”

Showing the “Arts & Crafts Antifa” who the real boss is of Gotham City…Prime Time #99 Alex Stein pic.twitter.com/Mb2ddmAUwJ — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 27, 2022

One protester yelled “I hope you choke on a trans girl’s dick,” and that he hoped Stein “died,” after he told him he hoped he lived a “long and prosperous life.” Videos shared with the Daily Caller showed protesters targeting Stein directly after they were told that the event was “anti-vax.”

“It’s just interesting that they organized against me,” Stein told the Daily Caller, “It was awesome!” noting that the show went off “without a hitch; it was a great show.” The protesters also tried to enter the club, but were stopped, Stein alleged. (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Stand-In Thinks It’s Funny When Grown Men Dress In Women’s Lingerie For Children)

Comedian Alex Stein Attends City Council Meeting In Women’s Swimsuit, Claims To Be Trans https://t.co/hP3WwWnV9L — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 29, 2022

Stein is best known for showing up to troll city council meetings around the United States. He previously rapped about abortion for Arlington City Council, and attended a Plano City Council meeting wearing a woman’s swimsuit.

Owners of The Stand did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.