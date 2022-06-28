Horrifying Fish Caught Off The Coast Of Australia

An unreal fish was reeled in off the coast of Australia.

In an Instagram photo shared by @trapman_bermagui, a bizarre fish was caught near Bermagui, Australia, according to BroBible, and the photo needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m pretty sure this is a blob fish ??? caught in deep water, east off Bermagui. Probably the ugliest fish I’ve ever seen. Apparently good eating,” @trapman_bermagui captioned the photo. Give it a look below. It’s unreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trapman (@trapman_bermagui)

Folks, that right there is pure nightmare fuel. That’s the kind of photo that should keep you out of the water for a very long time. It’s downright terrifying.

Imagine swimming off the coast of Australia soaking up some water and finding that fish looking at you. Yeah, that’s going to be a hard pass from me.

Massive Shark Spotted Off The Coast Of America https://t.co/SnYBYwm3kX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 12, 2022

Not only do we have to worry about sharks in the water, but we now also have to worry about fish that look like they swam straight out of hell.

It’s hard to imagine how a fish could look scarier.

Massive Shark Attacks A Boat In Horrifying Video https://t.co/7Dw1Oe4Cic — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 15, 2022

Stay out of the water, folks. Stay on dry land for as long as you can!