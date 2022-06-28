Gigi And Bella Hadid Debut Wild New Hairstyles

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid stunned fans when they appeared on the runway for Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 show Tuesday with some bold new hairstyles.

The Hadids looked nearly unrecognizable after appearing with what seemed to be partially shaven heads and completely bleached eyebrows. It was later confirmed that bald caps were used to generate this jaw-dropping effect, according to Page Six. The Hadids both appeared to have shaven the sides of their heads, leaving only their blunt-cut jet-black bangs and tops of their darkly died hair for stylists to work with. The images are stunning, and the special effects provided visual texture and shock value to the highly-anticipated fashion show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Looking futuristic in her new-do, Gigi Hadid proudly shared behind the scenes footage to her Instagram Story for her 74.9 million fans to enjoy. Images from the fashion show reveal Gigi in pastel pink pants and a pale white crop top and an off-white, creme-colored shawl draped around her neck. Her face looked pale under her bleached eyebrows, and the illusion of her partially shaved scalp gave this fashion line a sense of edgy funk that fans feigned over.

Bella Hadid revealed her sharp new hairstyle by posing for a photograph looking equally serious about taking on this new persona. (RELATED: All Eyes Were On Bella Hadid At This Celebrity Masquerade Party)

The first image she posted to her Instagram account barely looks real, and many fans had to do a double take to establish that it was indeed Bella sitting in that chair with her new hairstyle on display for her fans to enjoy. She revealed a multitude of hair pins at the top of her head, demonstrating the behind-the-scenes sneak peek before she took front and center on the runway.

Famous stylist Duffy reportedly use bald caps and wigs and enlisted the assistance of a team of prosthetic artists to achieve this look. Bella and Gigi Hadid took the dive and actually bleached their eyebrows, with the help of makeup artist Diane Kendal, according to Page Six.