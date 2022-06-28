Massive Migrant Caravan Illegally Crosses Rio Grande Into Texas

A large migrant caravan group crossed the Rio Grande River to illegally enter Eagle Pass, Texas, Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura reported Monday.

Footage showed a large group of mostly Venezuelan migrants entering the Rio Grande River from Piedras Negras, Mexico, and illegally crossing into Eagle Pass, Ventura said.

“These migrant caravan groups continue to come into Piedras Negras and get into Eagle Pass,” he said. “They’ll be there within the next 20-30 minutes.”

The massive group gripped onto their backpacks and luggage as they crossed the river, footage showed.

Reporting in the middle of the Rio Grande River as hundreds of migrants cross the river illegally into Eagle Pass , Texas , the majority are from Venezuela and followed for 35 miles to their crossing point in Piedras Negras @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/8q2wyihdDv — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 28, 2022

The migrants gathered together and said a prayer once they entered Piedras Negras, footage posted by Ventura showed. The group reportedly prepared to continue their journey into Eagle Pass.

We’ve followed this large group of migrants of 100 for 35 miles now , they have arrived at Piedras Negras and say one last prayer before crossing into Eagle Pass illegally @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/lh44JK1Wg5 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 28, 2022

Ventura said the film crew followed the migrants as they walked 35 miles from Mendez to Piedras Negras. The group reportedly traveled nearly 500 miles to reach the U.S.-Mexico border without any interference from Mexican officials.

We’ve been following this group of migrants for 35 miles now as they arrive in Piedras Negras, within the next hour they will be in the United States illegally. More caravans are on their way to Piedras Negras @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Ffbe6qNAMB — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 28, 2022

At a Mexican security checkpoint, Ventura reported that some Mexican officials have not been following the agreements previously established with Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop migrants from entering the U.S. from the border. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Confronts Greg Abbott On His Efforts To Stop Illegal Border Crossings)

“Here, you can see you have a checkpoint but it’s not stopping the illegal flow of migrants at all,” he said. “And this is actually going against Governor Greg Abbott’s agreement with the Mexican government. We’re seeing this here in real time that the Mexican officials continue not to abide by it. And we’re seeing more groups of caravans come from Monterey and Mendez. They trickle in here into Piedras Negras and cross into Eagle Pass.”

Sources on the ground in Mexico tell me officials here are funneling migrants through Piedras Negras to cross illegally into Eagle Pass, TX. This goes against the agreement Gov. Greg Abbott had to Mexican state governors on the border to slow down illegal crossings @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/bt3Wo0uWPb — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 27, 2022

In Allende, Mexico a group of around 100 migrants are about 35 miles away from Piedras Negras and from there they will cross illegally into Eagle Pass. Large groups of migrants continue passing through this way despite Abbott’s agreement with Mexican officials to stop crossings pic.twitter.com/EjmWDueszZ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 27, 2022

More footage showed a Mexican local driving a number of migrants in a white pickup truck as they traveled on the side of the road in Piedras Negras, according to Ventura.

Mexican local picks up a group of migrants from the side of the road on their way to Piedras Negras to cross into Eagle Pass illegally pic.twitter.com/cxeYiL6hFT — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 27, 2022

The Daily Caller video team recently found little effort by Mexican officials to stop the migration from northern Mexico to the U.S. Migrants have reportedly been fed misinformation by Mexican authorities, including that Title 42, a Trump-era policy allowing U.S. border officials to expel migrants as a COVID-19 measure, had been lifted and that the border is open.

Over 1.5 million migrants have been apprehended at the southern border from fiscal year-to-date in 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection.