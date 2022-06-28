Video

Massive Migrant Caravan Illegally Crosses Rio Grande Into Texas

Daily Caller's Jorge Ventura

A large migrant caravan group crossed the Rio Grande River to illegally enter Eagle Pass, Texas, Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura reported Monday.

Footage showed a large group of mostly Venezuelan migrants entering the Rio Grande River from Piedras Negras, Mexico, and illegally crossing into Eagle Pass, Ventura said.

“These migrant caravan groups continue to come into Piedras Negras and get into Eagle Pass,” he said. “They’ll be there within the next 20-30 minutes.”

The massive group gripped onto their backpacks and luggage as they crossed the river, footage showed.

The migrants gathered together and said a prayer once they entered Piedras Negras, footage posted by Ventura showed. The group reportedly prepared to continue their journey into Eagle Pass.

Ventura said the film crew followed the migrants as they walked 35 miles from Mendez to Piedras Negras. The group reportedly traveled nearly 500 miles to reach the U.S.-Mexico border without any interference from Mexican officials.

At a Mexican security checkpoint, Ventura reported that some Mexican officials have not been following the agreements previously established with Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop migrants from entering the U.S. from the border. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Confronts Greg Abbott On His Efforts To Stop Illegal Border Crossings)

“Here, you can see you have a checkpoint but it’s not stopping the illegal flow of migrants at all,” he said. “And this is actually going against Governor Greg Abbott’s agreement with the Mexican government. We’re seeing this here in real time that the Mexican officials continue not to abide by it. And we’re seeing more groups of caravans come from Monterey and Mendez. They trickle in here into Piedras Negras and cross into Eagle Pass.”

More footage showed a Mexican local driving a number of migrants in a white pickup truck as they traveled on the side of the road in Piedras Negras, according to Ventura.

The Daily Caller video team recently found little effort by Mexican officials to stop the migration from northern Mexico to the U.S. Migrants have reportedly been fed misinformation by Mexican authorities, including that Title 42, a Trump-era policy allowing U.S. border officials to expel migrants as a COVID-19 measure, had been lifted and that the border is open.

Over 1.5 million migrants have been apprehended at the southern border from fiscal year-to-date in 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection.