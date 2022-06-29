REPORT: The NFL Would Accept Deshaun Watson Being Suspended Six To Eight Games

It sounds like the NFL is willing to accept a relatively small suspension for Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is currently going through the process of finding out if he will be punished after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, and it was previously reported the NFL wanted an indefinite suspension.

Now, it sounds like the league might be willing to settle for a hell of a lot less.

Rob Maaddi reported that in order to avoid the appeals process, the NFL would settle for a suspension for six to eight games if that’s what the ruling comes down as.

I’m told the NFL inisted on an indefinite suspension while Deshaun Watson’s legal team argued there’s no basis for that punishment. The hearing will continue on Wednesday in Delaware and Watson is expected to be present for the duration. Story upcoming. #NFL #Browns — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) June 28, 2022

More: I’m also told the NFL, despite insisting on indefinite suspension, wants to avoid the appeals process – source said “a terrible situation for everyone involved” – so league is more likely to abide by Sue Robinson’s ruling IF she came back with 6-8 games. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) June 28, 2022

It’s amazing how the NFL reportedly went from wanting an indefinite suspension to being willing to settle for less than half the season in a matter of days.

I’m not sure why the NFL wants to avoid the appeal process so badly, but if Maaddi’s report is accurate, it seems like the NFL is willing to settle for relatively little when it comes to dealing with Watson.

Having said that, I 100% expect there to be a suspension of some kind for Watson. The NFL would have pushed for an indefinite suspension if they didn’t want a substantial punishment.

