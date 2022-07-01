Rep. Boebert Pushes To Ban Abortion Clinics On Federal Lands

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced legislation Friday to ban the construction of abortion facilities on federal lands.

The “Protecting Life on Federal Lands Act” intends to prohibit a federal department or agency from leasing federal property to abortion providers. An abortion provider is defined as an organization that provides abortion services or that “wholly or partially owns, is a parent company to, or is a subsidiary” of these services.

The law defines federal property as any land, building or property “wholly owned by the United States or by any department or agency of the District of Columbia or any territory or possession of the United States.”

“The radical left believes in abortion at all cost,” Boebert said. “AOC, Senator Pocahontas, and the rest of the Genocide Squad will not rest until every baby in America is at risk. I believe that America’s unborn sons and daughters who are our future should be protected My bill ensures extremists won’t be able to use federal lands and military bases to circumvent the SCOTUS decision and perform abortions.”

The legislation is a direct response to Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for the construction of Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics on public lands and national parks.

“They could put up tents, have trained personnel — and be there to help people who need it,” Warren said, according to Washington Post reporter Caroline Kitchener on Monday. “It’s time to declare a medical emergency.” (RELATED: Biden’s HHS Debates Setting Up Abortion Clinics On Federal Property)

The Massachusetts senator urged President Joe Biden to open increased availability and access to abortion through the clinics and medication used to terminate a pregnancy during a Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

Warren was joined by several prominent Democratic and left-leaning senators, including Cory Booker of New Jersey and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, in a June 7 letter advocating for the Department of Justice and Department of Defense (DOD) to establish abortion access on federal property by having the DOD move military personnel and their families to ensure that an individual can obtain an abortion.

Ocasio-Cortez demanded abortion clinics be opened up on federal lands immediately while speaking to a pro-abortion rally in New York City.

“Open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now!” she said to a cheering crowd. “Right now!”

Despite demands from prominent Democrats, the Hyde Amendment prevents these clinics from being located on federal lands as it prohibits the federal government from funding abortions except in cases or rape, incest of threats to the mother’s life.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed the idea of national parks offering abortion services saying it could put women and providers at risk.

“We understand the proposal is well-intentioned but here’s the thing, it could actually put women and providers at risk,” she said. “And importantly in states where abortion is now illegal — women and providers who are not federal employees, as you look at the federal lands, could be potentially prosecuted… there’s actually dangerous ramifications to doing this.”